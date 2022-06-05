Around Argyle – June 2022

As I write this column, Barbara and I are in Scotland. In a few days we will be visiting Inveraray Castle, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and Clan Campbell. Former Mayor Yvonne Jenkins visited the father of the present Duke three decades ago and adopted the distinctive “A” in the late Duke’s signature as Argyle’s logo. At the end of the 19th century, one account says that a railroad surveyor working on the Texas and Pacific Railroad named the hilly area surrounding the station for its resemblance to the Argyll district of Scotland. We are looking forward to seeing the Duke and Duchess, to whom we will be presenting a pair of custom rodeo spurs that feature the present Duke’s signature and the Argyle logo and a ceremonial bottle of 407 Barbecue sauce.

Growth and Argyle

Let’s all take a moment to be thankful that we live in Texas. The rest of the country has taken notice of the benefits of living in the Lone Star State, and North Texas is home to the two fastest growing counties in the U.S. (Denton and Collin). Inbound migration to our region has many challenges, but we enjoy a very high quality of life that is the envy of most of the world. People will keep on coming.

The inevitable local issues for our area that go with Denton County quickly approaching and soon surpassing a population of a million people will demand wisdom and flexibility if we are to keep the small-town charm that we all cherish.

In the recent council election, the group that has controlled the town since 2017 again turned out enough voters to keep their majority. I congratulate them on the effectiveness of a campaign that featured negative social media posts by elected and appointed officials and their unidentified spouses and, in a new twist, a fake Facebook account. Now that they have reasserted their control of the town, however, this group will be responsible for what comes next.

Development proposals will necessarily increase going forward along with the value of the property that is appropriate for commercial uses, most of it on I-35W. Unfortunately, we have a comprehensive plan and future land use plan that sends confusing messages to developers.

For example, form-based code, which was reaffirmed by most current sitting council members in their revision of the comprehensive plan in 2018, is designed to guide urban development and was never an appropriate development framework for Argyle. My proposal to replace form-based code with a town-initiated master planning process at key commercial sites has not been embraced by the council, so it is hard to see where the governing body will go with a revision to the comprehensive plan and the future land use plan.

Why is form-based code (FBC) a problem? For one thing, FBC sends the message that Argyle supports density that most citizens oppose. For example, a developer has proposed a townhome project south of Cook Street and north of FM 407 that fits the future land use plan and aligns with FBC. Town staff has communicated with the developer on the low probability that the town would approve, but we will go through the motions of a zoning proposal regardless because the project is a reasonable interpretation of our town’s guidance for development contained in the FBC.

A confused development policy that does not give clear guidance to property owners and developers is just one issue created by the Argyle council. Elected councilmembers are not civil service professionals. The town’s elected officials should prioritize hiring and retaining skilled and experienced staff to run the town’s business. Instead, we have a track record of micromanaging and ultimately running off civil service professionals who should be allowed to work without interference to deliver the results mandated by the council.

Over 20 members of our senior staff have left the town since 2017. We can and must do better.

Farewell to Troy Norton

For almost 25 years, Troy Norton served the town, ultimately rising to be director of public works. Last month he retired. Troy was the institutional memory of the town. His many contributions will be missed.

Argyle Police Sponsors Child Safety Fair

On Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Argyle Police Department will be hosting the second annual Child Safety Fair on the grounds of Liberty Christian School. Bring the kids and enjoy first responder vehicle displays, food for purchase to benefit the Texas Police Chiefs Association, and giveaways, including car seats and lockboxes for guns and medicines. Chief Jackson and other police agency leaders will again be manning the dunk booth. I hope to see you there!