Denton County COVID-19 community level still low, hospital admissions rising

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported a continuing slight rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions.

Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have risen slowly but consistently since May 6. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 2.3, up from 0.4; 1.8% of inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients, up from 0.8%; and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 86.4, up from 31.8.

DCPH this week also confirmed 777 new cases and 580 recoveries, resulting in an increase of 196 active cases in the last week, as well as one more COVID-19 death, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 871.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH reminds community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Additional COVID-19 information is available at the following websites: