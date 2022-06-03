New exhibit in Denton County remembers those who died of COVID-19

A new exhibit was recently added to the Denton County Office of History & Culture to remember people who died of COVID-19.

The Yellow Heart Memorial was created and curated by Rosie Davis, a Denton County resident who lost her mother in the early days of the pandemic. More than 870 Denton County residents of Denton County have died of COVID-19 since March 2020, according to county data, and this is the first county memorial to honor them and any other loved ones that Denton County residents lost as a result of the pandemic.

The public, interactive exhibit opened on May 24 on the second floor of the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square. You can click this link to request a memorial in someone’s name to be placed in the exhibit, or you can stop by and add it yourself.

Davis, along with team members from the Denton County Office of History & Culture, spoke about the new memorial during the May 24 Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. The court commended the work done to make the memorial a reality and shared their condolences to Davis.

“I personally am grateful to Ms. Davis for taking her pain and putting it into action to benefit not only herself, but the community at large,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “Her work is now going national and international to help others. Her work will bless many across the globe who have walked or will walk in her shoes of loss and grief. I am grateful for her work and hope only blessings will follow what she has begun in remembrance of others.”