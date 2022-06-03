Weir: Music, theatre and art taught in Argyle

“Every artist was first an amateur.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. The term “artist” encompasses many forms of creativity, including painting, musical talent, sculpting, stage acting, writing, etc. How many people have talent they are unaware of? The great poet, John Greenleaf Whittier wrote, “Of all the words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these, ‘it might have been.”’

Have you ever fantasized about playing a musical instrument, placing brush strokes on a canvass that becomes a scenic landscape, or writing the great American novel? Do you wonder what it’s like to act out roles on stage in front of an audience? At one time or another, everyone dreams about those things that might have been. Yet, dreams alone won’t make it happen. The phrase, “talent will out,” suggests that special abilities will eventually manifest itself. If that were true, Tiger Woods would have started playing golf at age 21, and won his first Masters Tournament the same year. Even natural talent must first be recognized, before being nurtured by practice, training, and effort.

The New Song School of Art in Argyle just opened a beautifully-designed new location on one acre at 1624 FM407. The magnificent eclectic stone and brick structure employs 60 staff members, including 2 music therapy teachers. The facility engages students of every age in music, theatre, and art lessons, thereby developing them into performers in any category they desire. Their youngest student is 7 months old, and the oldest is 77 years old. Among the many fields of instruction will be classes on acting, stage production, and instruction on writing music and screenplays. In addition, the facility has a black box theatre with an audience capacity of about 70. Auditions will be held this summer for a variety of roles in drama, comedy, and musical performances. Moreover, the versatile location will also be available for small weddings and birthdays for up to 50 people.

The New Song School Of The Arts (NSSOTA) is owned by Heather and Todd Parks, Lantana residents who have been married for 25 years, at least 20 of which has been dedicated to teaching the arts. “From your very first click on our website, to the second you step into our doors, to the moment that we sit down to learn together, we desire for you to be forever enriched by the fine arts,” said Heather. “For over 20 years now, through commitment to a standard of excellence, dedication, and love for our students, our mission to make a difference and positively influence the culture around us has remained constant,” she added. The school offers enrollment in private art lessons, as well as art classes for residents of the surrounding area.

In 1999, Heather and Todd started teaching music from their apartment in Lewisville. At that time, they had 30 students. After moving to Lantana in 2012, the number had grown to 60. By 2015, their student membership reached 188. During COVID their 100% in person teaching had stopped, and the virtual lessons went up to 100%. Operating from another location in Argyle, they soon realized the need for more space. A local entrepreneur and patron of the arts, who prefers to remain anonymous, helped them to create a business plan. In 2021, he saw a piece of property, and worked with the couple to acquire it.

On Friday, June 3, Heather and Todd held a soft-opening, including a ribbon-cutting, attended by family, friends, staff, and Bryan Livingston, the Mayor of Argyle. Before the ceremonial photo-shoot, guests heard a poignant introduction by Todd Parks, in which he provided a history of how the NSSOTA became a reality. Heather Parks also spoke about her early years studying piano and talked affectionately about those who encouraged her along the way. In addition, guests were treated to a mellifluous piano offering by Maddie Desormeaux, one of the students at NSSOTA. Afterward, the magnificent Heather Parks tickled the ivories to the obvious delight of an appreciative audience.

The official opening is Saturday, June 4. Their hours are 9:00am to 8:30pm 7 days a week.

More info at: www.newsongschoolofthearts.com