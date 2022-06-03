Highland Village splash pad opens

The Doubletree Ranch Park splash pad in Highland Village is now open, a pleasant surprise for many local families looking for some relief from the heat.

The city had announced in late April that the popular splash pad wouldn’t open this year because the pad surfacing was deteriorating, causing a safety issue, and due to supply chain issues, the city was told it likely wouldn’t be until late summer that it would receive the surfacing product.

“Fortunately, we found a patch product to fix the surface,” the city’s Parks & Recreation department said in a social media post Friday. “Our crews made the repairs, and they will continue to monitor the surface to ensure it is safe for the kids in our community.”

The splash pad will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Tuesdays, when it is closed for maintenance.