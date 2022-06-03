Foodie Friday: Dizzy Lucy’s

If you paid attention to our Best Burgers in Denton County list from a few weeks ago, you may have seen a name on there that you didn’t recognize – Dizzy Lucy’s. In late 2021 they opened in the old Twisted Root location in Downtown Roanoke after relocating and rebranding from their Grapevine Lucy’s Lot location.

At their core, Dizzy Lucy’s is a family-owned restaurant created by father-daughter team Tony and Gloria Segovia. Tony has been a restaurateur for decades and Gloria got involved in the family business when she was 15 years old and her father told her that instead of hanging out with her friends for Spring Break, she was going to get to work!

They are the perfect team. Tony is the foodie – coming up with creative dishes and names for their restaurants. And Gloria is a pro when it comes to all things service and logistics. Their core values include utilizing only the best and freshest of ingredients and getting involved with other local businesses and the local community.

Which makes sense as to why they were attracted to Roanoke. Known as the “Unique Dining Capital of Texas,” Roanoke is a fantastic area for outings with the family, celebrating special occasions, and a date night out.

When it comes to their menu, Tony and Gloria enjoy eating out at other restaurants to enjoy other types of cuisine and source inspiration from. One of their personal local favorites (as well as ours) is Grapevine-based Meat U Anywhere BBQ. They love it so much in fact that they partnered with Meat U Anywhere owner, Andy Sedino, to include some of his amazing brisket on top of one of their burgers – the Holy Cow. So, if you’re a fan of BBQ, you’ll love this burger which also comes topped with jalapenos, bourbon BBQ sauce, Redneck Cheddar, and pickled red onions.

Their Smoky Lucy is the burger that made our Top 8 Burgers List. It combines their quality burger with smoked Benton’s bacon, jalapenos, whiskey caramelized onions, jalapeno cheddar, and their Comeback Sauce for a smoky, spicy flavor you’ll love.

If you’re trying to steer clear of red meat, you should definitely start your meal off with their Crispy Brussels which are prepared with sea salt, vinegar, and bacon. And they also have an amazing chicken sandwich called The Flippin’ Bird (yes, yes…) which is their take on a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich served on a brioche bun.

And on top of all of that – there’s also weekend brunch! Visit them on Saturdays or Sundays for brunch specials like their Chicken & Waffles which are delicious and amazing and come served with their homemade jam and coffee-infused maple syrup.

Dizzy Lucy’s also has an incredible bar at the center of the restaurant where you can order a beer on tap, whiskey, a glass of wine, or one of their signature cocktails like their Holy Smoke.

We had such a blast visiting Downtown Roanoke and spending some time with Tony and Gloria and we cannot wait for you guys to get down there as well to check out Dizzy Lucy’s and all they have to offer!

*Dizzy Lucy’s is located at 101 S Oak St. #100, Roanoke TX 76262.