Woman dies after rushing water swept her away in Lewisville

A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was swept away by rushing water in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville city spokesman.

Just before 4 p.m., a man called 911 and said he and his wife were in the ravine off Fox Avenue near Creekside Drive when water began to rise quickly from the afternoon storms. The man said his wife and bike were washed away and he broke his legs while trying to get out of the rushing water. He was taken to a local hospital and Lewisville first responders began searching along the creek for the woman.

The woman’s body was found just before 6 p.m., tangled up in some brush and downed trees in the riverbed near the 400 block of Misty Lane. Her identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Friday morning. The man is expected to survive his injuries, according to the city spokesman.