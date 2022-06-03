Any change in your AC performance during our hot summers can be daunting. Sometimes minor thermostat problems can mimic more serious issues and impact your AC systems performance.

An average thermostat lasts about 10 years. Here’s some of signs that you may need to replace your thermostat:

It won’t turn on or a blank screen (batteries are good)

System keeps cycling on and off irregularly

Higher than normal energy bills

Inconsistent temperatures through the house

Registering wrong temperatures

Homeowners who have self-diagnosed their problems on the internet and have isolated their issues to their thermostat are quick to purchase a new one with the hope that it’s easy to install and compatible with most because that’s what the description said.

Compatible with most might be okay for zodiac signs but not when it comes to a thermostat.

We recently received a call from a homeowner who purchased a “brand-name” thermostat and hired a “professional” to install it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t an HVAC professional with a service guarantee and as a result they are now investing in replacing their AC circuit board.

We never recommend installing a thermostat as a DIY project. There are some warranties that clearly state an HVAC company must install the product and for good reason. There are a ton of variables in determining what thermostat may work for your HVAC. Our experienced technicians have the expertise working with the newer thermostats and understand how to correctly set up your thermostat configuration.

Upgrading your thermostat to help cut energy costs is a smart decision. Choosing the right one can be quite confusing. We’re here to remove that confusion for you.

Contact us at forcehomeservices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.

(Sponsored Content)