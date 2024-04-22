Monday, April 22, 2024
Local Realtor can help you find your home on the range

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Jody Hargus does not horse around when it comes to helping you find open space.

There’s a reason why avid ranch and horse people want Jody Hargus’ name attached to their next real estate transaction. For starters, he’s spent most of his life raising and training performance horses and regularly competing in calf roping jackpots, AQHA horse shows, and rodeos at an amateur level. He also spent nine years as a landman in the oil and gas industry.

Simply put, he is just as connected to country living as his clients are. As a result, that deep knowledge of ranch management, agribusiness, and the equine industry has proven to be an incredible asset to buyers and sellers, regardless of their real estate goals.

“It certainly isn’t something I do passively,” Hargus said. “I like to think I bring a lot to the table.”

Hargus is one of the friendly faces at the Country Connection, widely known as the farm and ranch division of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and a multi-time D-Best Magazine Top Producing Team. Having a team of professionals like that in your corner is a breath of fresh air for anyone who has ever driven far from the ceaseless hum of the city to the quiet serenity of the country. A sense of peace comes with that — an air of oneness with nature we all feel when we can escape the city. The trick is knowing what to do once you’ve found your slice of open space.

Jody helps people like you find and get the most out of ranch properties of all shapes and sizes while ensuring all their unique needs are being met. He also enjoys working on succession planning and land planning for legacy properties that have been passed on to the next generation. The goal is to help people ensure their legacy stays intact and carried on by the next generation.

Whether you’re in the market for a sprawling ranch with hundreds of acres to enjoy or you’re seeking to sell your ranch property and downsize to something more manageable, Jody is the go-to expert you can rely on. Give him a call today to discover how he can assist you with all your farm and ranch needs. For more information, visit www.countryconnection.com.

(Sponsored content)

Lantana Golf Club’s outdoor space gets stunning makeover
