Sunday, April 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Lantana Golf Club’s outdoor space gets stunning makeover

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
Greg Sain of Texas Best Fence & Patio shows off the new deck at Lantana Golf Club. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Members and guests at the Lantana Golf Club may have noticed that their favorite clubhouse has undergone several renovations inside and out over the past few months in preparation for what promises to be another busy spring and summer on the links.

And at its heart is quite possibly one of the most jaw-dropping back patio and entertainment space upgrades they’ve ever seen.

Lantana Golf Club recently teamed up with local fence and outdoor living solutions experts, Texas Best Fence & Patio, to transform its back patio into a fully customized space with the perfect blend of beauty, functionality, and lasting enjoyment. More than double its former size, the 1,800-square-foot deck project includes a high-end composite deck material, two gas-burning fire pits, sail shades, and a slew of other amenities and subtle nuances that make it a perfect fit for your next golf outing, Easter event, casino night, or family gathering.

“I can tell you that Lantana Golf Club has wanted to do something like this for a long time, and we’re honored to bring it to life,” Texas Best Fence & Patio project manager and proud Lantana resident Greg Sain said. “It’s not just for golfers. They want it to have a family atmosphere. We want to be a fixture in this community and someone they can rely on for projects like this.”

Texas Best Fence & Patio owner Colby Coward agreed, adding, “To be a part of such an iconic club is exciting. They had an idea for what they wanted to do, and once we got involved, we started getting even more creative.”

Lantana Golf Club officials couldn’t have picked a more experienced and talented company to work on this project. For over 15 years, Texas Best Fence & Patio has proudly established a new benchmark in superior fence installation, outdoor living, and deck and patio services, offering unparalleled craftsmanship and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

The finishing touches should be completed in the next couple of weeks—just in time for spring. To learn more about Texas Best Fence, please visit texasbestfence.com. If you’d like to enjoy the club’s new patio, what are you waiting for? Stop by today.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas hones in on treating arthritis-related lower back pain
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.