Advanced Pain Institute of Texas hones in on treating arthritis-related lower back pain

There’s nothing better than knowing that someone who has suffered for years with chronic lower back pain is now living their best life pain-free. That’s why Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson opened Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville, and it’s why their list of success stories continues to grow with each passing day.

“I began seeing a very nice lady last year to help with arthritic back pain she’d experienced for over 10 years,” Dr. Broadnax said. “We treated her, and when I recently saw her for a follow-up visit, she was still virtually pain-free.”

Dr. Anderson added, “She no longer needed to take medications for her back pain. It was nice to see.”

So, how did they resolve her symptoms? Inquiring minds want to know, especially since nearly everyone is affected by lower back pain at some point. The answer is two words: Radiofrequency Ablation.

While Advanced Pain Institute of Texas treats each lower back pain case differently and has several treatment options to turn to, radiofrequency ablation is perfect for individuals whose back pain is arthritis-related. It is performed using real-time X-rays to guide a specialized needle carefully into the target area. Then, radiofrequency energy is directed to treat the target area near the small arthritic joints in the neck or back.

Not only does it provide pain relief, but it does so for quite a long time.

“It’s a game-changer because you’re able to give people relief in a way that’s minimally invasive, relatively quick, has limited complications, and gives people a chance to return to normal activities,” Dr. Broadnax added. “Before the procedure, we do two sets of test blocks to confirm the cause of their pain so that the treatment can be as effective as possible. That allows us to identify patients with a high likelihood of success with the treatment.”

Radiofrequency ablation isn’t a new procedure. But perhaps no pain management facility has perfected how it’s used like Advanced Pain Institute of Texas. Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the standard-bearer in whole-body pain management, offering a full-spectrum, multi-disciplinary approach to provide the best patient-focused care for a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

(Sponsored content)