Sunday, April 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas hones in on treating arthritis-related lower back pain

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
Dr. John Broadnax, Riley Bingham, physician assistant, and Dr. Eric Anderson offer world-class pain care in an encouraging and educational environment.

There’s nothing better than knowing that someone who has suffered for years with chronic lower back pain is now living their best life pain-free. That’s why Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson opened Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville, and it’s why their list of success stories continues to grow with each passing day.

“I began seeing a very nice lady last year to help with arthritic back pain she’d experienced for over 10 years,” Dr. Broadnax said. “We treated her, and when I recently saw her for a follow-up visit, she was still virtually pain-free.”

Dr. Anderson added, “She no longer needed to take medications for her back pain. It was nice to see.”

So, how did they resolve her symptoms? Inquiring minds want to know, especially since nearly everyone is affected by lower back pain at some point. The answer is two words: Radiofrequency Ablation.

While Advanced Pain Institute of Texas treats each lower back pain case differently and has several treatment options to turn to, radiofrequency ablation is perfect for individuals whose back pain is arthritis-related. It is performed using real-time X-rays to guide a specialized needle carefully into the target area. Then, radiofrequency energy is directed to treat the target area near the small arthritic joints in the neck or back.

Not only does it provide pain relief, but it does so for quite a long time.

“It’s a game-changer because you’re able to give people relief in a way that’s minimally invasive, relatively quick, has limited complications, and gives people a chance to return to normal activities,” Dr. Broadnax added. “Before the procedure, we do two sets of test blocks to confirm the cause of their pain so that the treatment can be as effective as possible. That allows us to identify patients with a high likelihood of success with the treatment.”

Radiofrequency ablation isn’t a new procedure. But perhaps no pain management facility has perfected how it’s used like Advanced Pain Institute of Texas. Located in Lewisville, Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the standard-bearer in whole-body pain management, offering a full-spectrum, multi-disciplinary approach to provide the best patient-focused care for a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

To learn more, visit apitexas.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Engel: Why you should vote and how to select a candidate
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.