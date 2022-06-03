GOOD Thoughts — June 2022

Time and again, I sit and consider what it is I wish to convey, what it is I hope to share. Recently, I have helped a couple of folk with decisions. Decision-making techniques are taught in the military, in business degree programs, and in many other education programs. My experiences helping others make decisions are another reason I chose PostNet … individual and business decisions from printing to marketing and so much more.

How do you make decisions? How would I help?

What is it you wish to achieve? What is the outcome, the end-state of your endeavor(s)? How are you going to decide what “right looks like?” What parts of that are most important? How would you weigh those parts against each other? Weighted criterion. What are the paths to get from where you are to where you want to be? What are the potential “courses of action?” What resources do you have? How do you apply those resources to the courses of action? Applying those weighted criterion to your courses of action …. Which course of action is best? Apply some level of subjective experience to this and… Make a decision!

From years of military and multinational planning efforts, I found that decision-making is one of my favorite activities. Moreover, helping others apply some objectivity to their decision-making is even more intriguing and fulfilling. At PostNet, we look forward to helping you with your decisions.

On a personal note, I would be honored to help you with decisions beyond the usual nature of PostNet. Just call.

My goal is to read 50 books this year. Not quite a New Year’s resolution, but a goal in my 50th year. How are your goals for 2022 going as we approach the halfway point?

