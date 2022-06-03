GOOD Thoughts — June 2022

Time and again, I sit and consider what it is I wish to convey, what it is I hope to share. Recently, I have helped a couple of folk with decisions. Decision-making techniques are taught in the military, in business degree programs, and in many other education programs. My experiences helping others make decisions are another reason I chose PostNet … individual and business decisions from printing to marketing and so much more.
How do you make decisions? How would I help?
- What is it you wish to achieve? What is the outcome, the end-state of your endeavor(s)?
- How are you going to decide what “right looks like?” What parts of that are most important? How would you weigh those parts against each other? Weighted criterion.
- What are the paths to get from where you are to where you want to be? What are the potential “courses of action?”
- What resources do you have? How do you apply those resources to the courses of action?
- Applying those weighted criterion to your courses of action …. Which course of action is best?
- Apply some level of subjective experience to this and…
- Make a decision!
From years of military and multinational planning efforts, I found that decision-making is one of my favorite activities. Moreover, helping others apply some objectivity to their decision-making is even more intriguing and fulfilling. At PostNet, we look forward to helping you with your decisions.
On a personal note, I would be honored to help you with decisions beyond the usual nature of PostNet. Just call.
My goal is to read 50 books this year. Not quite a New Year’s resolution, but a goal in my 50th year. How are your goals for 2022 going as we approach the halfway point?
