Southern Denton County election early voting results

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, early voting results in all the local municipal and school board races were released.

As polls close Saturday evening, the local elections offices first report early voting results, from ballots that were cast April 25 through Tuesday. Later Saturday evening, Election Day results will be released in waves. This story will be updated as more election results are made available.

In the municipal races, a candidate must receive more than half the vote to win; any races without one candidate getting more than half the vote will result in a runoff race between the two top vote recipients.

In the school board races, a candidate does not need more than half the vote; in each of these races, the candidate who gets the most votes wins.

The following unofficial election results are from the Denton County Elections (and Tarrant County Elections, when applicable) websites.

Updated: 7:30 p.m.

Town of Argyle

Place 1

Gordon Baethge: 377 votes, 52%

Brian Darnell: 348 votes, 48%

Place 3

Sherri Myers (i): 100%

Place 5

Rick Bradford (i): 446 votes, 61%

Ashlee Rivers: 286 votes, 39%

Proposition A (reauthorize 0.5% sales tax for street repair/maintenance)

For: 652 votes, 86.8%

Against: 99 votes, 13.2%

Proposition B (reauthorize 0.25% sales tax for Crime Control Prevention District)

For: 653 votes, 87.3%

Against: 95 votes, 12.7%

Bartonville Town Council

Mayor

Jaclyn Carrington: 229 votes, 62.4%

Bridget Melson: 138 votes, 37.6%

Place 2

Matt Chapman: 269 votes, 74.3%

Rachel Neese: 93 votes, 25.7%

Place 4

Keith Crandall: 100%

Copper Canyon Town Council

Place 1

Steve Hill (i): 100%

Place 3

Rudy Castillo (i): 152 votes, 58.9%

Tim Larson: 106 votes, 41.1%

Place 5

Chase Lybbert: 160 votes, 61.3%

Catherine Vexler: 101 votes, 38.7%

Double Oak Town Council

Vote for Three

Timothy Bologna: 115 votes

Billie Garrett (i): 143 votes

Jean Hillyer: 243 votes

Patrick Johnson: 270 votes

Connie Schoenrade: 251 votes

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 1

Carol Kyer: 1,671 votes, 37.2%

Adam Schiestel (i): 2,827 votes, 62.8%

Place 3

Robbie Cox: 2,124 votes, 47.9%

Brian Taylor: 2,207 votes, 52.1%

Highland Village City Council

Mayor

Barbara Fleming: 479 votes, 36.8%

Dan Jaworski: 822 votes, 63.2%

Place 2

Jon Kixmiller (i): 100%

Place 4

Kevin Cox: 293 votes, 24%

Ray David: 201 votes, 16.5%

Shawn Nelson: 727 votes, 59.5%

Place 6

Robert Fiester (i): 100%

*Earlier this year, the Highland Village City Council called a special election for Place 7 on City Council because current Place 7 Councilman Dan Jaworski is running for mayor, and his Place 7 term won’t expire until May 2023. Only one candidate, Brian Fiorenza, filed for the unexpired seat, so the city has canceled that special election. Fiorenza will assume the seat later this month.

Northlake Town Council

Place 1

Rena Hardeman (i): 232 votes, 40.9%

Robert Keeker: 336 votes, 59.1%

Place 2

Michael Ganz (i): 100%

Place 3

Brian Montini (i): 100%

Argyle ISD

Place 6

Andrew Hering: 1,291 votes, 44.5%

Matthew Slaton: 1,611 votes, 55.5%

Place 7

Natalie Long (withdrew): 155 votes, 5.3%

Nicholas Reynolds: 1,329 votes, 45.7%

Joshua Westrom: 1,425 votes, 49%

Proposition A ($221M for new schools, future land, buses, improvements and more)

For: 2,200 votes, 71.5%

Against: 878 votes, 28.5%

Proposition B ($27M for a stadium at Argyle High School)

For: 1,837 votes, 59.7%

Against: 1,240 votes, 40.3%

Proposition C ($20M for an Indoor Activity Center at AHS)

For: 1,759 votes, 57.3%

Against: 1,309 votes, 42.7%

Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Amy Bundgus: 6,740 votes, 49.6%

Douglas Chadwick (i): 6,860 votes, 50.4%

Place 4

Andrew English: 3,030 votes, 23.5%

Mia Price (i): 9,877 votes, 76.5%

Place 5

Charles Stafford (i): 7,844 votes, 59.5%

Charlie Stinson: 5,343 votes, 40.5%

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Samuel Griffith: 1,089 votes, 11.2%

Pam Johnson: 4,589 votes, 47.3%

Sheila Taylor: 4,016 votes, 41.4%

Place 4

Staci Barker: 4,021 votes, 42.2%

Katherine Sells (i): 5,511 votes, 57.8%

Place 5

Chris Bowen: 4,592 votes, 47.9%

Jenny Proznik (i): 5,001 votes, 52.1%

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Stacey Bauer: 1,006 votes, 48.2%

Anne Davis Simpson (i): 1,078 votes, 51.7%

Place 4