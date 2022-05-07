Voters approve $268M Argyle ISD bond, keep Schiestel on Flower Mound council

On Saturday, southern Denton County voters decided on a plethora of local municipal and school board races, electing new mayors in Highland Village and Bartonville, keeping Adam Schiestel on the Flower Mound Town Council and approving a $268 million bond package in Argyle ISD.

In Flower Mound, Adam Schiestel won his first election. He was appointed to Place 1 on the Flower Mound Town Council last year, and he soundly defeated challenger Carol Kyer to remain in the seat. In Place 3, a tighter race had Brian Taylor come out ahead of Robbie Cox in the race to replace Ben Bumgarner.

In Argyle ISD, voters elected Matthew Slaton to Place 6 and Joshua Westrom to Place 7. They also strongly supported the district’s $268 million bond package to address a surge in enrollment.

In Lewisville ISD, Sheila Taylor defeated Pam Johnson for the Place 3 seat on the Board of Trustees, while Incumbents Katherine Sells and Jenny Proznik were reelected to Places 4 and 5, respectively.

In Denton ISD, two incumbents won reelection, but the third incumbent seeking reelection Doug Chadwick, came up just short against Lantana resident Amy Bundgus.

In Highland Village, the race between two current council members to succeed the term-limited Mayor Charlotte Wilcox wasn’t close. Dan Jaworski has a 27 point lead over Barbara Fleming. Similarly, the race between two current council members for mayor in Bartonville wasn’t close, either. Jaclyn Carrington held a 24 point lead over Bridget Melson.

In statewide ballots, Texas voters overwhelmingly passed two modest property tac relief measures.

The following unofficial election results are from the Denton County Elections (and Tarrant County Elections, when applicable) websites.

Town of Argyle

Place 1

Gordon Baethge: 537 votes, 52.5%

Brian Darnell: 486 votes, 47.5%

Place 3

Sherri Myers (i): 100%

Place 5

Rick Bradford (i): 634 votes, 61.5%

Ashlee Rivers: 396 votes, 38.5%

Proposition A (reauthorize 0.5% sales tax for street repair/maintenance)

For: 902 votes, 85.3%

Against: 156 votes, 14.7%

Proposition B (reauthorize 0.25% sales tax for Crime Control Prevention District)

For: 917 votes, 87.3%

Against: 134 votes, 12.7%

Bartonville Town Council

Mayor

Jaclyn Carrington: 291 votes, 59.2%

Bridget Melson: 201 votes, 40.8%

Place 2

Matt Chapman: 338 votes, 70.3%

Rachel Neese: 143 votes, 29.7%

Place 4

Keith Crandall: 100%

Copper Canyon Town Council

Place 1

Steve Hill (i): 100%

Place 3

Rudy Castillo (i): 245 votes, 56.3%

Tim Larson: 190 votes, 43.7%

Place 5

Chase Lybbert: 263 votes, 59.9%

Catherine Vexler: 176 votes, 40.1%

Double Oak Town Council

Vote for Three

Timothy Bologna: 189 votes

Billie Garrett (i): 211 votes

Jean Hillyer: 361 votes

Patrick Johnson: 401 votes

Connie Schoenrade:365 votes

Flower Mound Town Council

Place 1

Carol Kyer: 2,386 votes, 37.2%

Adam Schiestel (i): 4,034 votes, 62.8%

Place 3

Robbie Cox: 3,015 votes, 47.6%

Brian Taylor: 3,316 votes, 52.4%

Highland Village City Council

Mayor

Barbara Fleming: 690 votes, 36.4%

Dan Jaworski: 1,205 votes, 63.6%

Place 2

Jon Kixmiller (i): 100%

Place 4

Kevin Cox: 417 votes, 23.8%

Ray David: 295 votes, 16.8%

Shawn Nelson: 1,041 votes, 59.4%

Place 6

Robert Fiester (i): 100%

*Earlier this year, the Highland Village City Council called a special election for Place 7 on City Council because current Place 7 Councilman Dan Jaworski is running for mayor, and his Place 7 term won’t expire until May 2023. Only one candidate, Brian Fiorenza, filed for the unexpired seat, so the city has canceled that special election. Fiorenza will assume the seat later this month.

Northlake Town Council

Place 1

Rena Hardeman (i): 345 votes, 39%

Robert Keeker: 539 votes, 61%

Place 2

Michael Ganz (i): 100%

Place 3

Brian Montini (i): 100%

Argyle ISD

Place 6

Andrew Hering: 1,605 votes, 42.5%

Matthew Slaton: 2,175 votes, 57.5%

Place 7

Natalie Long (withdrew): 200 votes, 5.3%

Nicholas Reynolds: 1,700 votes, 44.8%

Joshua Westrom: 1,893 votes, 49.9%

Proposition A ($221M for new schools, future land, buses, improvements and more)

For: 2,815 votes, 69.6%

Against: 1,230 votes, 30.4%

Proposition B ($27M for a stadium at Argyle High School)

For: 2,327 votes, 57.6%

Against: 1,715 votes, 42.4%

Proposition C ($20M for an Indoor Activity Center at AHS)

For: 2,247 votes, 55.7%

Against: 1,785 votes, 44.3%

Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Amy Bundgus: 9,336 votes, 50.3%

Douglas Chadwick (i): 9,239 votes, 49.7%

Place 4

Andrew English: 4,309 votes, 24.5%

Mia Price (i): 13,256 votes, 75.5%

Place 5

Charles Stafford (i): 10,457 votes, 58.2%

Charlie Stinson: 7,522 votes, 41.8%

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Samuel Griffith: 1,602 votes, 11.1%

Sheila Taylor: 6,930 votes, 48.2%

Pam Johnson: 5,853 votes, 40.7%

Place 4

Staci Barker: 6,033 votes, 42.8%

Katherine Sells (i): 8,056 votes, 57.2%

Place 5

Chris Bowen: 6,740 votes, 47.4%

Jenny Proznik (i): 52.58 votes, 52.6%

Northwest ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Stacey Bauer: 1,565 votes, 48.5%

Anne Davis Simpson (i): 1,660 votes, 51.5%

Place 4