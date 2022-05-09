Monday, May 9, 2022
TxDOT to fully close Hwy 377 Monday night

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation will fully close Hwy 377 at the Hwy 114 interchange in Roanoke on Monday night.

The closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a TxDOT spokesperson. It will allow crews to pour the eastbound main lane bridge over Hwy 377.

All lanes of Hwy 377 will be closed during that time, as will left-turn lanes from Hwy 114 to Hwy 377. Traffic will be detoured.

The closure is a part of the ongoing major improvement project in which TxDOT is building a bridge for Hwy 114 to pass over Hwy 377.

