Corinth city manager dies, City Hall to close for service

Corinth City Manager Edwin “Bob” Hart died on April 29. He was 69.

Hart had a 46-year career in city management across Texas. He was appointed city manager by the Corinth City Council in January 2017 and “was a catalyst for economic development regional partnerships and created numerous opportunities that will last for generations to come,” according to the city of Corinth. In Corinth, he worked with the Lake Cities’ managers to create regional broadband partnerships to allow for accessible internet options. An advocate for economic growth, Hart worked to develop the Agora at Corinth project, a kickstart to the future of Corinth.

Hart graduated from Baylor University in 1975 and completed his Masters in Public Administration from the University of North Texas in 1978. According to his obituary, Hart never passed up an opportunity to strike up a conversation about travel, college football, high-wheeled bicycling or the Bible. He is survived by his wife Lois, their five children and eight grandchildren, his mother and five siblings.

“We keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this time and appreciate all their family has done for our community,” the city said in a statement.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday at Denton Bible Church. Corinth City Hall will close Tuesday in observance of Hart’s memorial service, and offices will reopen Wednesday. There will be no delay in trash services, and police and fire services will remain in operation at all times.