Flower Mound councilman running for Texas House seat

Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Ben Bumgarner announced Monday that he is running for the local seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

On his Facebook page, Bumgarner said that “after much prayer and reflection I have deduced that I will be running” for the Republican nomination for House District 63, which represents much of southern Denton County and has been held by Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound since 2006. Instead of seeking reelection, Parker is running for the local State Senate District 12 seat, which is currently held by Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who announced this year that she won’t seek reelection.

Bumgarner, 40, was elected to the Place 3 Town Council seat in 2019, and his seat expires in May 2022. In his Facebook announcement, he used the #2A and #keeptexasred hashtags.

“I have accomplished many things to help better the lives of residents and businesses of Flower Mound, Texas as a councilman,” the Facebook post said. “I Hope that With your continued support I can now do good for our entire district. I look forward to continuing my public service.”