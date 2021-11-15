With turkey prices surging, local nonprofit has urgent need for donations

Mission Moms, a Lantana-based nonprofit that supports area families in need, is facing an urgent need for donations ahead of their annual holiday meal mission work.

Turkey prices are roughly double what they were three years ago due to supply and labor issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Bank of America study. Families around the country are watching inflation rise and their Thanksgiving meal is going to be more expensive this year.

The same costs are hitting nonprofits hard, especially those that provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to underprivileged families, such as Mission Moms.

The nonprofit, which expects to serve more than 15,000 children in Denton County, sent an email to community partners this month asking for support.

“Many in our community continue to face tremendous times of struggle and need our support,” the email said. “This season has hit us, like many other nonprofits, with new hardships and we now reach to you for referral and support. With the costs of goods significantly increased from our past 11 years of serving, we depend on community partnerships to continue the mission to deliver hope to vulnerable, deserving families with food insecurities here, in our own backyard.”

Mission Moms’ budget to purchase a turkey for each family will not cover the higher cost, so it will use financial contributions to purchase 4,000 turkeys, and the nonprofit is also collecting donations of the following food items: large boxes of mashed potatoes, stuffing, cornbread and dessert and cans of green beans, corn and fruit medley.

Click here for more information and to donate.