Argyle holding public meeting for proposed development with townhomes

The town of Argyle will host a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting this month regarding a proposed development that would bring dozens of townhomes and some retail space to the heart of town.

The PACE meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 16 at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. During the meeting, residents will be able to meet with the developer and engineers on a proposed development for a 9.5-acre tract located north of FM 407 and west of Hwy 377, on the west and north sides of the BPS Jet office property. The developer hasn’t submitted a formal development proposal to the town yet, but it has provided an illustration to the town for reference.

The proposal consists of 10,000 square feet of retail space along FM 407, and 47 townhomes on the north side of the property.

For more information, contact town staff at 940-464-7273 or [email protected]