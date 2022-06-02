Senior Talk DFW — June 2022

School’s out, graduations have happened and it’s vacation time! What does that mean for kids, parents and Grandparents? FUN! And a host of activities; band camp, football camp, church camp, overseas trips and many more.

Are the older adults included in your plans this summer? If they have mobility or health issues it may be tempting to leave them out. When our kids were 5-12 years old they spent 2-3 weeks in July at Grandma and Grandpa camp in upstate New York. Fortunately by then they were retired and could do this. Then Grandma would fly home with the kids. It was great for all involved! To this day our oldest especially has a great relationship with her Grandma and knew her Grandpa who passed away in 2020.

To forge relationships with grandkids this summer, plan some activities you can do together. My Dad would take the kids, usually one at a time, to things like the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Fort Worth, the zoo, and other places.

What things can you teach your grandkids this summer? Do you enjoy gardening, cooking, painting, fishing or golf? It’s fun to share these activities and build those memories.

If the older adults in your world can’t go out with the kids, bring the kids to them. It will bring such joy! Plan an activity the older adult can do and the kids will enjoy. A visit to Grandma and Grandpa should be fun! I grew up playing dominoes with my Granddaddy and cooking with Grandmommy. Those are memories I cherish. Create memories for yourself. Remember to take plenty of pictures, selfies and videos.

