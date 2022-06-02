His retreat — his man cave

Everybody needs a place to go to unwind and relax. A man cave is a space where a man can fulfill the need to relax and rejuvenate.

The purpose of the man cave is to provide you with a space that is all yours. It doesn’t matter how big or small, the point is, it’s yours.

It could be a spare bedroom, or it could be a game room. It could be the patio or a portion of your garage. Or even the whole garage. How about finishing out and insulating a portion of your attic. If space is limited inside your house, a man cave in a shed may be a good option. A shipping container conversion may be an inexpensive option to consider, as well. The possibilities are endless.

I do have one word of caution… So many folks are now working remotely. Be sure not to combine your workspace with your man cave space. Remember, your man cave is a retreat.

Tailor your man cave design to your hobbies, interests and personality. The possibilities are restricted only by your imagination… as understated or overstated as you like. If you plan to use your man cave as a game day retreat, be sure you have comfortable chairs set up for watching games all day. And if you don’t want to miss any of the action, have multiple TV’s to watch overlapping games. If you’re into golf, a golf simulator should be on the priority list. If space is a premium in your home, take a corner of your garage, or any open area to create your own man space. With a couple of old whisky barrels, a few man cave signs, cool lights and a mini-fridge, you’ve got a man bar!

Don’t forget to decorate your walls and your floor too. Steve loves motorcycles, cars and anything else that revolves around an engine. He has vintage signs and photographs from the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s hanging on the walls. He also has a framed poster from every vintage festival we’ve been to. One of our customers has hanging from his ceiling his collection of flags from the places his family has visited together. It’s your space. Fill it with things that mean something to you.

A durable and easy to maintain floor is essential. We offer multiple solutions that check those boxes and fit any space. You can check out some of our offerings on our website: dfwnorthwest.garageforce.com

Your man cave is a sanctuary of sorts. Make it your own space and check your worries at the door.

In closing, we'd like to express our gratitude to The Cross Timbers Gazette readers. You continue to support local businesses and we appreciate it.

And, finally, I'd like to extend a very special Father's Day wish to my husband, Steve. This year we are blessed to celebrate the arrival of our first grandchild.

