Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Tips and resources for caregivers

According to the AARP report, “Caregiving in the U.S. 2020” more than 1 in 5 adults — a total of 53 million adult Americans — are providing unpaid care for a family member.

The caregiver role is typically filled by spouses and adult children, but can also include other family members, neighbors and friends. Care provided may include a variety of duties, such as: running errands, companionship, cooking, providing transportation, medication reminders, scheduling appointments, personal care (bathing, dressing) and help with mobility issues.

The report also found that 61% of family caregivers are still working, and 23% say that caregiving has made their own health worse. Caregivers often report feeling guilty if they take a break for themselves, they tend to neglect their own needs and wait too long to ask for help.

If you’re a caregiver, following are tips and resources to help:

Ask for help when needed – you don’t have to do everything on your own. Consider hiring a caregiver through an agency to provide you with a break. DO NOT neglect your own health. Spend time with friends. Join a support group, either in person or online.

Resources:

North Central Texas Aging & Disability Resource Center has a voucher program that pays for temporary help in your home. Call 1-855-937-2372 to see if you qualify.

If your loved one is a veteran, they may qualify for in-home respite care services through the VA.

For additional information and guidance, please call me at 214-783-1222. This is a free service for seniors & their families.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC and the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. For help with senior housing and services, contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)