Justin family adopts Sheldon, the dog that wanted to go to school

By Mark Smith
Sheldon making friends at Byron Nelson High School, photos courtesy of Northwest ISD

A family in Justin has adopted Sheldon, the dog that showed up at Byron Nelson High School a couple weeks ago.

The golden retriever/lab mix followed some students from the Country Acres neighborhood to the high school on May 23 and, based on the photos, got a great tour of the school and made lots of friends. The Roanoke Police Department took the good boy in, nicknamed him Sheldon, and shared a social media post in an attempt to locate the pup’s human(s), according to Northwest ISD.

Sheldon at his new home

No one claimed Sheldon, so he was made available for adoption. Almost immediately, a Justin family that had recently lost their dog to cancer adopted Sheldon. He now has plenty of space to run, kids to play with and toys to chew on, according to an update from the district.

