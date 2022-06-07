Lewisville ISD names new principal at Bridlewood Elementary

Lewisville ISD announced on Monday the appointment of Meredith Whitehouse as the new principal of the LISD STEM Academy at Bridlewood.

Whitehouse, a graduate of Lewisville ISD and Marcus High School, most recently served as an assistant principal at Heritage Elementary, a position she held for three years, according to a news release from the district. She takes over for longtime Bridlewood Principal Robin Block, who recently announced her retirement from LISD.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Bronco family as the new principal at the LISD STEM Academy at Bridlewood,” Whitehouse said. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families and community while continuing to build a love for learning for the students at Bridlewood.”

Whitehouse is entering her 14th year in public education, the last 11 years in LISD. Whitehouse spent five years teaching third and fourth grade at Central and Castle Hills Elementary schools from 2011-16 before becoming Assistant Principal at Indian Creek Elementary from 2016-19. She has been the Assistant Principal at Heritage Elementary since 2019.

“Mrs. Whitehouse is a passionate and student-dedicated leader,” said Dr. Lori Rapp, LISD Superintendent. “I’m confident the students and staff of Bridlewood will continue to thrive under her leadership.”

Whitehouse received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M and a Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership from Concordia University. She was named the LISD Campus Teacher of the Year while at Castle Hills in 2014-15 and was most recently named the LISD Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.