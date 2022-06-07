Officials holding public input meeting on Grapevine Lake Master Plan

The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a public meeting this meeting to provide information and receive public input on the Draft Grapevine Lake Master Plan and Environmental Assessment.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by an open house for the public to view the current land use maps, ask questions and provide comments about the project, according to a news release from the district. It will be held at The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way, Grapevine.

The Master Plan is the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. The Master Plan study area includes Grapevine Lake proper and all adjacent recreational and natural resource properties under USACE administration. The current Master Plan for Grapevine Lake is dated 1971. The revision is needed to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and USACE management policy.

“Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan,” the district said in the news release.

Key topics addressed in the 2022 Draft Revised Master Plan include updated land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as utility corridors and public hunting. Revision of the Master Plan does not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply, flood risk management or shoreline management permitting missions of the project.

Documents posted for online public review include:

2022 Draft Revised Master Plan for Grapevine Lake

1971 Master Plan for Grapevine Lake with 2001 Supplement

Comment Form

Downloadable Presentation

If unable to attend the in-person meeting, documents will be available for comment beginning Wednesday at: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/Master-Plan-Updates/Grapevine-Lake.

Comments may be submitted online by filling out the Comment Form and clicking on the link provided on the comment form or mailing comments to the address below. Only written comments will be accepted. The comment period begins Thursday and ends July 10.