Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — June 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! I want to begin by congratulating the two newly-elected members of Flower Mound Town Council, Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor. Adam was appointed to Place 1 in 2021, and his election win means he will remain in that position for the next three years. Brian Taylor was elected to Place 3, which was left vacant by Ben Bumgarner, and will also serve three years in that position. Congratulations to you both! I look forward to working with you. I also want to thank Ben Bumgarner for his three years on Town Council and for all his work serving the residents of Flower Mound. Best of luck in your future endeavors!

I also have an exciting update on Rheudasil Park. The park, named for Flower Mound’s first mayor, has been undergoing renovations since May 2021. Construction on the more than 10-acre park is almost complete, and the park is expected to reopen this month. The upgrades include a lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, enhanced landscaping, trail, pavilion and restroom structure, sidewalk renovation along Lake Forest Boulevard, and citizen-requested pond amenities like a small fishing pier. We are so excited for the project to be complete! In celebration, the Town plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in June, and we’ll keep you posted on those plans.

Later this summer, we will also celebrate the grand opening of Canyon Falls Park, which will provide a new recreational amenity for our residents in the western portion of town. Canyon Falls Park will include a playground and pavilion, restrooms, basketball court, splash pad, trails, fitness equipment, and parking. The park, located on 10.8 acres that was deeded to the Town by the Canyon Falls development, is located on Stonecrest Road. Keep an eye on Flower Mound’s social media pages and website for more details on both grand openings!

On June 11, we’ll be celebrating the CAC’s 14th birthday! Come wish the CAC “Happy Birthday” and enjoy snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more. Members may bring a friend for FREE all day to enjoy the celebration. No RSVP needed – we’ll see you there!

And of course, before I sign off, I have to give a final reminder to join us on Monday, July 4, for Independence Fest. The day kicks off with a Children’s Parade, where decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers will parade a short route to Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road. After the parade at 10 a.m., enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, children’s activities, and live entertainment at the park.

Then, come back together at 5 p.m. at Bakersfield Park for our biggest celebration of the year! Independence Fest 2022 will include live music featuring Le Freak and headline act Randy Rogers Band, concessions, a kid’s zone, car show, lots of exhibitors, and a great fireworks show. The evening program – which runs until 10 p.m. – fireworks show, and off-site parking are FREE! The rainout date for the fireworks show only is July 5. Visit www.flower-mound.com/festival for more information, including shuttle details, off-site parking, and volunteer information. Independence Fest is one of my favorite days all year, and I’m so excited to spend it with you, celebrating our great nation!