Summit Club of Flower Mound honor top local students

The Summit Club of Flower Mound last month provided plaques to local students who received the 2022 Academic Excellence Awards.

Each year, the club asks principals from all Flower Mound middle and elementary schools for their best students in English, math, science, social studies and Spanish. The students receive the plaques at their end-of-year awards ceremonies.

The following students received the 2022 Academic Excellence Awards, according to the Summit Club of Flower Mound:

Bluebonnet Elementary

Language Arts: Haritha Sivakumar

Mathematics: Purvi Rao

Science: Wanda Wolak

Social Studies: Nipur Goel

Bridlewood Elementary

Language Arts: Gia Mehta

Mathematics: Rhea Sunkara

Science: David Olsen

Social Studies: Sanchi Rustig

Forest Vista Elementary

Language Arts: Nolan Roberts

Mathematics: Carla Brafa Musicoro

Science: Yashvi Raghuraja

Social Studies: Kennedy Everett

Garden Ridge Elementary

Language Arts: Masha Ernst

Mathematics: Allia Kim

Science: Arnav Sarkar

Social Studies: Ethan Stewart

Liberty Elementary

Language Arts: Lena Lyczko

Mathematics: Saisha Butchireddy

Science: Avery Kyrish

Social Studies: Molly Brand

Old Settlers Elementary

Language Arts: Lynden Wu

Mathematics: Raksha Karegowdra

Science: Shresta Kammari

Social Studies: Kaleb Ballew

Prairie Trail Elementary

Language Arts: Dylan Johnson

Mathematics: Saanvi Venkateswaran

Science: Jackson Bristow

Social Studies: Brayden Scott

Spanish: Dana Luisa Godinez Chavez

Timber Creek Elementary

Language Arts: Mia Camm

Mathematics: Joanna Yoo

Science: Caleb Koonce

Social Studies: Ella Perry

Vickery Elementary

Language Arts: Sophia Barrera

Mathematics: Ruth Ceu

Science: Joeb Bragg

Social Studies: Mason Mackey

Spanish: Evelyn Soto Santos

Wellington Elementary

Language Arts: Sera Vij

Mathematics: Varsha Satish

Science: Claudia Martel

Social Studies: Zac Bryson

Spanish: Kaelyn Landry

Forestwood Middle

Language Arts: Emma Larson

Mathematics: Esha Sayani

Science: Minseon Kim

Social Studies: Chenyi Wu

Spanish: Sophia Depetro

Lamar Middle

Language Arts: Shriya Sreeju

Mathematics: Venkatesan Giridhar

Science: Lara Makkapati

Social Studies: Lara Makkapati

Spanish: Paola Jones

McKamy Middle

Language Arts: Kinnie Bell

Mathematics: Vishwa Lavu

Science: Dongyun Kim

Science: Pravith Munipalle

Science: Hannah Chung

Social Studies: Abhay Kasunganti

Social Studies: Pravith Manipalle

Social Studies: Aditya Panangat

Spanish: Ana Burlacu

Shadow Ridge Middle

Language Arts: Melody Johnson

Mathematics: Shreyes Suribhotla

Science: Sohan Kathari

Social Studies: Sristi Ulloor

Spanish: Tanishka Dhaka

Downing Middle

Language Arts: Isabella Janowski

Mathematics: Ethan Farris

Science: Sydney Ferrando

Social Studies: Claire Gregory

Spanish: Holly Payne

Founders Grammar