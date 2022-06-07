Northlake Notes — June 2022

Roads are the lifeblood of communities and a key responsibility of every level of government to design, construct and maintain. Doing so in a timely fashion and at a level of construction quality that delivers lasting value in terms of cost and safety is a challenge in any community, but much more so in areas that are changing rapidly.

Our area roads are under continual development by the combined efforts and funding of neighborhood developers, the town of Northlake, surrounding communities, Denton County, the State of Texas and the federal government. All of these entities have a role depending on the roadway in question.

Here are a couple key updates from the latest TxDOT status tracker.

FM 407: The breakout project announced recently by the partnership between the county, TxDOT, the towns of Argyle and Northlake and Hillwood is moving quickly through the early stages of design. This $12M project will expand 407 from 2 to 6 lanes from Cleveland Gibbs to Gateway Blvd on the Argyle side of 35W through the commercial areas of both towns. A small section of 407 as it enters Justin will be straightened past the Meadowlands at a cost of $2M.

FM 114: Construction on the new $32M Hwy 377 overpass in Roanoke is progressing swiftly with completion around Feb 2023. The new 6 lane mainlanes from 377 to 35W is ready to let for contracting this summer at a cost of $85M.

FM 1171: A 6-lane $100M extension of 1171 from 35W to FM156 in Justin is in early design stages. Construction is not expected to begin for several years at this point.

US 377: The Roanoke sections of 377 are nearing completion this year while the Argyle section from FM 1171 to Crawford Rd. is just getting started. The county has funded a critical assessment to accelerate the section from Roanoke to 1171.

I-35W: Multiple sections of I-35 from 114 to the Red River are in early planning stages with the sections approaching, through and north of Denton estimated at almost $1.5B. These major upgrades will take years to plan and build but are already being planned. The frontage roads for I-35W through Argyle and south Denton from FM 407 to FM 2449 are planned to be ready to let for construction sometime in 2024.

Many more local roads are being upgraded and safety features added. Of particular note in Northlake and nearby are traffic signals at critical intersections on 1171, Faught and Florance Road rebuilds, and connections for Cleveland-Gibbs and Harvest Way providing north and south access from 407 to Robson Ranch Road through Harvest and The Ridge Communities. Many new roads are being constructed for neighborhoods and around them for Northlake’s business parks and residential communities such as Pecan Square. Rapid growth is not without growing pains, so it is with some urgency that all the entities responsible for our area are stepping up to deliver these important connections. Much more to come!