Flower Mound tax office closes

Two Denton County Tax Offices are closed Tuesday due to COVID-related staffing shortages, according to the county.

The tax office in Cross Roads and the one in west Flower Mound, located in the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls, have been closed as the Omicron variant surge continues to cause staffing shortages in the area. No reopening date has been set, according to the county, but the Denton County Tax Office hopes to reopen the two locations as soon as possible.

Payments can be made online, by mail or at another location.