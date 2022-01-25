Lewisville ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday night to name Dr. Lori Rapp as the lone finalist for superintendent.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Board of Trustees for this incredible honor to be named the lone finalist,” Rapp said in a statement. “I look forward to serving the students, staff, families and communities of LISD.”

Rapp most recently served as deputy superintendent for LISD, according to a district news release. She also served LISD in the roles of chief learning and teaching officer, executive director of learning design and support, director of PreK-12 curriculum, and classroom teacher. Her 26-year career in education has been in LISD.

“The Board of Trustees is confident we have found the best candidate to continue LISD’s achievements and lead this exceptional district to new heights,” said LISD Board President Tracy Scott Miller. “I’d like to thank the LISD staff, community and students for providing their input during our search for our next leader. It has been truly uplifting to see how engaged our stakeholders are in the future of our district.”

The district launched a formal search for a new superintendent in November, after Dr. Kevin Rogers — who had been LISD’s superintendent for over six years — announced his retirement.

“I’ve known Dr. Rapp for many years, and there’s no question Lori has always been a natural leader,” Rogers said. “She embodies everything that makes LISD the incredible district it is today – innovative, world-class, and simply remarkable. She was a driving force behind many of the positive changes we implemented as a district during my tenure as superintendent. I heard from so many staff and community members saying they believed she had earned this opportunity, and most importantly, that she was prepared for it. She has the dedication, knowledge and heart that is so important to the LISD community, and I am thrilled to see where she takes this district next.”

Gary Patterson is currently serving as the district’s interim superintendent. State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before officially hiring a superintendent.

Rapp is recognized as a respected educational leader across the district and across the state, noted for not only her deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction, but for her ability to lead change in a collaborative way, according to the district.

“Dr. Rapp is uniquely qualified to lead our district and ensure all students can enjoy thriving productive lives in a future they create,” Miller said. “As an invested community member not only professionally but personally, she possesses the qualities and characteristics the board and community were seeking in LISD’s next superintendent.”

Rapp eceived her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from Texas Tech University. She received her Masters of Science in Mathematics from Texas Woman’s University and her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University. She and her husband, John, have two daughters, Kate and Macy, who attend LISD schools.

“I believe public education is not only important to our democracy and keeping our communities strong but most importantly invests in the future by investing in all children,” Rapp said. “To have a chance to make a positive difference in the life of a child each and every day is why I am proud to be a public school educator.”