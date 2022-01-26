Flower Mound firefighters extinguish house fire

Flower Mound firefighters were able to douse a house fire Wednesday morning thanks to the quick thinking of a passerby.

A resident was passing through the 6000 block of Wichita Trail in west Flower Mound about 9:45 a.m. when they saw some smoke, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. The house was far from the road, and the passerby thought it might be a controlled burn, but they called firefighters to check it out, just in case it was more serious.

Firefighters arrive to find the smoke was coming from the house. The lone occupant of the house was unaware of the fire, and he got out of the house unharmed. Fire crews were able to make a quick attack and contain the fire to its area of origin, in a bedroom. Smoke damage was minimal, and structural damage was limited to the area of origin. A fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical.