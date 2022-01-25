LISD offering free meals during closure

During this week’s district-wide closure, Lewisville ISD will offer free curbside meals to all children, the district announced Tuesday.

District facilities and campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and on each of those three days, curbside meal pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six LISD elementary schools: Vickery, Mill Street, Lewisville, Southridge, Camey and Polser.

The free meals are not limited to LISD students. Every child 18 and under present at the time of pickup will receive a meal. If a student is not present, a qualifying form of identification must be provided, such as student ID card, official letter or email from school verifying enrollment, report card, attendance record from parent portal, birth certificate or LISD student ID number.

