Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Southern Denton County Schools

LISD offering free meals during closure

By Mark Smith
Lewisville ISD Nutrition staff hand out free meals during the Spring 2020 COVID-19 closure (photo courtesy of LISD).

During this week’s district-wide closure, Lewisville ISD will offer free curbside meals to all children, the district announced Tuesday.

District facilities and campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and on each of those three days, curbside meal pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six LISD elementary schools: Vickery, Mill Street, Lewisville, Southridge, Camey and Polser.

The free meals are not limited to LISD students. Every child 18 and under present at the time of pickup will receive a meal. If a student is not present, a qualifying form of identification must be provided, such as student ID card, official letter or email from school verifying enrollment, report card, attendance record from parent portal, birth certificate or LISD student ID number.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

