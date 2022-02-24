Northlake police officers injured in crash with tractor-trailer

Two Northlake police officers were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after both of their police vehicles were struck by a tractor-trailer.

Roads were extremely slick from freezing rain on Thursday morning, causing many crashes throughout the area. Around 9 a.m., two officers in separate vehicles were responding to another crash on I-35W, near Dale Earnhardt Way, when the tractor-trailer jack-knifed and hit both of their vehicles, according to a news release from the town of Northlake.

One officer was pinned under the trailer, inside his vehicle, and the other sustained minor injuries. Both officers were transported to a local hospital, one in critical condition and the other stable, according to the town. Neighboring first responders, including the Flower Mound Fire Department, responded to the crash scene, and I-35W was shut down for the investigation.

