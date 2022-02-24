Something to Muench on: And the winner is … Present!

Are you like me, do you pick a word for the year? Something meaningful you want to keep front and center as you progress from January through December? I started this practice a few years ago and have found it to be helpful in keeping me on track, for me it’s a reminder of sorts.

My 2021 word was intentional. I intentionally left my job to publish a book that had been on my mind and in my heart for a few years…but wasn’t actually getting written. I also left the job to pursue coaching parents of adolescents full-time because I see and hear so many moms and dads struggling through this stage of their child’s development. Being intentional leaked into other areas of my life as well. I intentionally walked 15k steps every single day. I intentionally spent the first 10 minutes of the day in meditation.

Yes, a word for the year can help you focus!

My word for 2022 is present. Somewhat related to last year’s word, I began to see that while I was focused on being intentional, I wasn’t always present. In fact, I was so intent on getting the book birthed and trying to do all the right things to launch the book and a business, I was usually running around like a chicken with my head cut off.

I don’t think my kids or my husband knew (although I could be wrong about this…). On the outside I’m pretty good at staying calm and acting as if I’ve got it all together. But, building a business without a lot of knowledge around how to accomplish it, meant even if I was intentional, I didn’t always know what I was doing.

And, I still don’t.

What I do know, is that my heart is in the right place. And, if God has placed so deeply in my being a desire to share my skills of patient, compassionate listening, supporting, encouraging, and educating parents on what I’ve lived and studied about consistently since 2008 when my eldest son, at age 20, became addicted to alcohol, then I know I will find a way.

Being present means I work (sometimes very hard) at focusing on the task at the moment. When I’m writing this column, I am writing this column…I’m not thinking about the 50 other things I need to get to. When I am walking the dogs, I am walking the dogs…and not thinking about how I have no idea what I’m going to serve my family for dinner tonight, how we’ll pay for the kid’s college education, what we’ll do if my husband can’t continue to sell travel. All the things that can fill one’s mind, right? I stay where I’m at, and I am grateful for whatever that experience is bringing to me.

The word present came about because I decided we’re all moving way too fast trying to keep pace with…what? That’s a good question. To keep up with each other?

What if we all just took a breath, took a moment to smile at someone passing by, decided we didn’t need to be 10 steps ahead of ourselves all the time and just remained right here. Right now.

What’s your word for 2022?