But for a true emergency, stay off the roads, police say

Many local towns, police departments and residents are urging people to stay home if at all possible on Thursday morning because the roads are extremely slick and icy.

Unlike the winter storm a couple weeks ago, only freezing rain has fallen on local roads, and there is no snow to provide any traction for vehicles. Local Public Works crews have been out treating the roads since the overnight hours, but the roads are still extremely slick.

“Roads look just to be wet,” the Corinth Police Department wrote in a Facebook comment, “but that is ice, folks.”

List of reasons you should be out on the roads today. 1) A true emergency

Many residents have expressed regret in not staying home while reporting that they got stuck and/or saw other vehicles that have slid into ditches. Local police departments are busy responding to lots of accidents caused by the ice.

The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village announced Wednesday that they planned to open non-emergency offices and facilities at 10 a.m. Thursday, but earlier Thursday both municipalities announced that their non-emergency offices and facilities will remain closed all day Thursday, joining other local towns and Denton County. All local schools had announced Wednesday that they will be closed Thursday.

Freezing rain is expected to move out of the area by early afternoon, and driving conditions are expected to improve slowly in the afternoon. Ice may refreeze overnight into Friday morning, creating more hazardous conditions for the Friday morning commute.