Thursday, December 22, 2022
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Honey, photo courtesy of Bridget Brandon.

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams.

In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.

Brandon contacted the Craigslist poster, and they agreed to meet at the Northeast Mall. Brandon said she brought some of her lost dog flyers, $200 cash, a knife in her pocket and her other Giant Schnauzer, Tex, Honey’s 100-pound puppy. While talking to the other woman, Brandon said she quickly handed her the cash and a flyer, unhooked Honey from the leash and led her into her vehicle, leaving the other woman stunned. Brandon pointed out that the collar Honey was wearing is the same one in the photo on the flyer, and while she’s not going to pay $1,000 for her own dog, here’s $200 for her time and expenses.

The other woman then started yelling that Brandon stole her dog, that she had done her “research” and “knew her rights” that if she has the dog for two weeks, it’s hers. The woman then said she found the dog on Justin Road and denied stealing her.

Brandon said she got in her vehicle and called the police.

“I had a horrible thought that I might be accused of stealing my own dog,” Brandon said in the post, adding that she also realized she should probably get a police report.

After some unhelpful and/or confrontational interactions with Tarrant County dispatchers, mall security, animal control and a Hurst police officer, the officer told Brandon that this was not a police matter, so she left. Brandon expressed gratitude for the Denton County dispatchers and Argyle police officer she spoke to throughout the two-week ordeal, and she urged fellow dog owners to not make the same mistakes she did.

“Please microchip your dogs. It’s not expensive,” Brandon said. “Please watch your dogs during the holiday season, even if they are in your backyard. If your dog is missing, call the county Sheriff and your local police to report.

“Do not do what I did and go get your dog by yourself … But my dogs are family and to me the closest of friends, and you don’t let family and close friends down. I only did what I had to do because that is me, but I wouldn’t advise it.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

