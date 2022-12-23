Foodie Friday: Northlake Cafe

Our Marketing Director, Kari, lives in Pecan Square and she told us months ago that the former owners of My Cafe Flower Mound, Fadil and Shpressa Memedi, were opening a new brunch spot in Northlake Commons on FM 407 called Northlake Cafe. Since they opened, there is literally a line out the door on weekends to get in and residents of Northlake have been showing them their full-fledged support.

When we visited this week, it was so great to see Fadil and Shpressa again. I never grow tired of hearing about their passion and love for the restaurant industry. And they have the experience to back it up. This is now their fifth restaurant they’ve owned from Chicago to Fort Worth to Flower Mound and now Northlake.

One of the most impressive things about Northlake Cafe is the sheer size of the menu. If you can’t find something here, you won’t be able to find anything anywhere! Crepes, pancakes, bowls, burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups, healthy options – they’ve got it all!

This time around, Fadil and Shpressa introduced us to a few different items on their menu and we can’t wait to show them to you and get your mouth watering!

First up were the Very Berry Crepes which are homemade crepes topped with an assortment of big, beautiful berries and drizzles of both a white chocolate and a raspberry glaze.

Then we went a little south of the border to try the Chilaquiles. If you’ve never had chilaquiles today, it’s a plate of corn chips covered in green or red sauce topped with cream, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo & two fried eggs. And Northlake Cafe’s come served with house potatoes and black beans as well.

Our personal favorite of the day was probably the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast topped with fresh berries. Name it ‘Cinnamon Swirl’ anything and we’re sold. You can order the French Toast a la carte or you can spend $2 to make it a combo with two eggs, one strip of bacon & one sausage patty.

While Northlake Cafe does have an incredible selection of breakfast options, their lunch menu is not to be ignored! They have an amazing selection of salads, burgers, soups, sandwiches, and more!

Some of our personal favorites are their Italian Paninis. And this time we got to try the Chicken Panini which comes topped with grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, tomato, spinach, feta cheese & pesto mayo.

If all of that is not enough to entice you to come give Northlake Cafe a try for brunch, we don’t know what would. Maybe some of their skillets? Or some healthier options like their Lox ‘n Bagel or their California Toast? We’re serious – no matter what your taste preference or dietary needs are, this menu is so extensive there is something for everyone. Can’t wait for you to come try for yourself and make sure to tell them Foodie Friday sent you!