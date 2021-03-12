Foodie Friday: My Cafe in Flower Mound

By now you all know this – if I could eat a hearty breakfast and a filet every day for the rest of my life, I’d be happy. So we’re always excited to try out new breakfast spots around town. And when we kept hearing great things about My Cafe in Flower Mound, we knew we needed to pay them a visit.

The first thing about My Cafe that we have to comment on is how much we loved getting to know the owners, Fadil and Shpressa Memedi. We had the opportunity to sit down and enjoy our lunch with them and loved getting to learn about their passion and love for the restaurant industry.

Prior to moving to Texas and opening restaurants here, they owned and operated a very successful restaurant in Illinois for 33 years and have brought all the lessons they learned here to our community.

The other thing we were instantly impressed by at My Cafe is the immense size of their menu! Seriously, if you can’t find something on their menu that sounds good, you’ve got issues. They have crepes, pancakes, bowls, burgers, salads, sandwiches, soups, healthy options, and so much more!

So, let’s talk about a few of their menu’s best-sellers, shall we?

When it comes to breakfast, Fadil told us they sell a lot of waffles and a lot of their Benedicts. So, we got to try their Berry Dream Waffle topped with mixed berries, a raspberry glaze, white chocolate glaze, and (wait for it) – ICE CREAM! I’m putting ice cream on all of my waffles from now on.

They also quickly learned of my love for Benedicts so they brought me their Salmon Benedict topped with salmon lox, poached eggs, and their housemade hollandaise sauce.

From their lunch menu, we were able to try out one of their beautiful salads – the Strawberry Pecan Salad topped with fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and served with their fresh-made raspberry vinaigrette.

We also fell in love with their Turkey Pesto Panini made with cob smoked bacon, tomato, jack cheese, and a pesto mayo.

And last but not least, their massive Avocado Burger made with an Akaushi beef patty, cob smoked bacon, sliced avocado, gruyere cheese, and chipotle mayo. We’re not exaggerating when we say this burger was about 7 inches tall.

In addition to an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, My Cafe also has a couple tricks up its sleeve when it comes to its beverage selection. The one they’re probably most proud of is their signature water that they ionize in-house and serve complementary. If you’re conscious of fueling your body with the best nutrients and minerals, you’ll love this water.

They also have an amazing selection of mimosas, including their signature “Manmosa” made with beer and champagne. And you’ll want to try out their Bloody Mary’s as well, especially their Bubba Mary also made with beer and garnished with bacon and olives.

And we haven’t even gotten to their selection of coffees which includes espressos, cappuccinos, and more.

My Cafe has been open since January 2021, serving delicious breakfast and lunch to residents from 7:00am-2:30pm seven days a week. You’ve got to visit them to try out their incredible menu. And with so many menu items to try, you’ll want to keep coming back again and again and again.

*My Cafe – Flower Mound is located at 1050 Flower Mound Rd Ste 310, Flower Mound TX 75028.