Weir: Itamar Gelbman running for Flower Mound mayor

With local elections being decided on Saturday, May 1st, voters will have a chance to select their leaders for the next few years. In Flower Mound there are 5 candidates for the open seat of Mayor, and the Place 4 Council seat, held by incumbent Jim Engel, which is uncontested. In order for the mayoral election to be decided on May 1st, a candidate must get 50% + 1 vote. In the event that no candidate wins the majority on Election Day a runoff election will be held a few weeks thereafter and it will be between the 2 candidates that received the most votes on May 1st.

My interview today is with Itamar Gelbman, a former Flower Mound Councilmember. Mr. Gelman talks about his background, his reasons for running, and his opinion on the most salient issues facing our town going forward. Below is a short bio sent by the candidate:

“Itamar Gelbman was born in the United States of America. When he was a child his parents moved to Israel. Gelbman started his Bachelor of Science degree at the age of 16. He completed his degree with a double major in Business Management and Computer Science. He served as a reserve police officer in the Israeli PD, with an unmarked patrol unit focusing on fighting against criminal activities focusing on minors. He also served as an officer in the Israeli Army Special Forces and is currently serving as an officer in the Texas State Guard.

“Gelbman comes from fighting stock. All four of his grandparents survived the Nazi death camps during WWII. Both his parents and his older brother served in the Army. He moved back to the United States and shortly after founded his first of several businesses. He founded Gelbman International, a security and bodyguarding company that has provided bodyguarding services and security consulting for high-profile clientele, including Will Smith, Britney Spears, Gary Sinise, and Condoleezza Rice. After closing the company in 2018, Gelbman focused on investing in local businesses and startup tech companies, volunteering in many organizations to support severely wounded soldiers, and mentoring young business entrepreneurs.

“Gelbman served on the Flower Mound town council between 2015 and 2017. As a council-member, he sponsored one of the toughest anti-sex offender ordinances in Texas. Gelbman also voted against expanding Eminent Domain, stopped two government-subsidized apartment projects, and advocated for Zero Budgeting and for lowering property taxes. While serving on the town council, Gelbman worked to get a local double-amputee Purple Heart recipient a free smart home through the Gary Sinise Foundation.Gelbman is an active member of the Dallas Gun Club, Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), and Chabad Synagogue. In his spare time, he enjoys flying (Private Pilot), hiking, and kayaking.He is married to Charisse, a local veterinarian surgeon. They live in Flower Mound with their four kids, two dogs, miniatures donkeys, and pigmy goats.” Mr. Gelbman’s Facebook page is: www.facebook.com/gelbmanfortexas/.