The WELL Church breaks ground in Argyle

The WELL Community Church recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking on its future home in Argyle.

Area pastors, Argyle Councilman Ron Schmidt, Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson, Denton Baptist Association Executive Director Morgan Malone, Lead Pastor Dr. Matthew Harding and members of the WELL gathered Sunday to dedicate the future building and worship together, according to a news release from the church. The WELL Church has met at Argyle High School for the last several years, and construction will soon begin on its first permanent building on the north side of FM 407, just east of the I-35W interchange.

The church recently purchased 30 acres of land in that area and will build in phases. The first phase will be about 25,000 square feet of indoor ministry space — including a worship center, classrooms, large gathering space and church offices — and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

