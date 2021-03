The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a home burglary suspect.

On Wednesday, a resident in the 800 block of West Shady Shores reported that an unknown man was captured on surveillance footage inside their home around 3 a.m., CPD said in a social media post. It wasn’t immediately known if the suspect took anything from the home.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance image, contact Corinth Police Tip Line at 940-279-1500, option 7.