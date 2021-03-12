Denton ISD launching ‘high school of choice’

Denton ISD recently announced the establishment of the LaGrone Academy, a high school of choice, that would sharpen the district’s focus on college and career readiness.

The academy, housed at the LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in north Denton, would serve juniors and seniors who desire flexible scheduling and the opportunity to finish CTE certifications without having to travel to one of DISD’s comprehensive high schools for other courses, according to a news release from the district.

“This is an exciting opportunity to offer enriched instruction for our learners full-time and expand the course offerings to benefit students who already know what their next step in life may be,” said Marcus Bourland, principal of LaGrone Academy.

Interested upperclassmen should complete the online interest form later this month to join the first 350 students to be enrolled for the next school year, the district said. Learners would experience smaller class sizes, more direct access to mentor/educators and the ability to specialize in hyper-focused academics. Academy learners will engage in special projects that foster collaboration and innovation. Community outreach and internships will become a key part of coursework.

Learners at the LaGrone Academy will work across content areas on campus-wide projects, such as the school’s recent success with the “Bus Stop Bistro” Food Truck. The project, completed in 2019, utilized all areas to plan, fabricate and operate a converted school bus into a food truck that serves meals throughout the community. The project was built by students and is operated by students, according to the district.

Parents and students who are interested in enrollment for the 2021-22 school year should plan to attend one of the informational meetings this month. Each meeting will be virtual and is accessible by clicking on the following links: