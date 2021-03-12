LantanaLinks — March 2021

There is a new face overseeing the Lantana Community Association.

Insight Association Management, which manages the homeowners association, last month hired Rich Faires as the new community manager, replacing Mark Norton.

Faires is responsible for all aspects of the Lantana Community Association, including operations of the community’s amenities, assisting residents with HOA matters and overseeing staffing at the Lantana Visitor Center.

A 16-year industry veteran who has managed multiple large scale associations, Faires said that he is excited to join the team at Lantana and looks forward to learning more about the community, getting to know residents, team members and vendors.

Faires grew up in Washington State and earned a business degree from Western Washington University. He has earned both his Professional Community Association Manager and Large Scale Manager designations from the Community Associations Institute.

Faires has raised two sons, Taylor and Jordan, now 26 and 28. In his spare time, he likes to log miles on his road bike and laps in the pool.

Norton has been a fixture in Lantana for 13 years, first as deed restrictions coordinator then as community manager since January 2014.

While Norton will be leaving the daily operations of Lantana to Faires, he will continue to be involved as the operations manager for Insight’s 25-plus communities across North Texas.

“Rich and I are working together on the transition,” said Norton. “I will still be involved in Lantana on a weekly basis, but not on a day-to-day basis.”

Faires can be reached at [email protected] or 940-728-1660.

Lantana Cares Extends Support to Teachers & Students

Two schools in Lantana suffered damage during the winter storms in February, and the Lantana community has rallied to help teachers at both Adkins Elementary and especially hard-hit Harpool Middle School.

Lantana Cares, using grant funds from the Lantana Education Foundation, provided supplies to teachers in the form of $200 gift cards to help offset some of the immediate costs of having to relocate their classrooms for the remainder of the school year.

Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) is a place for educators to find the resources and inspiration they need to teach at their best. This site offers more than three-million free and paid resources, created by educators who understand what works. After a successful pilot program in fall 2021, Lantana Cares has extended access to TpT from Mar. 2, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2022. K-12 Teachers at the five DISD public schools (Adkins, Blanton, EP Rayzor, Harpool and Guyer) may apply for access to the supplemental curriculum materials they need. Apply at https://forms.gle/qRygEch982saUofV9

Lantana Cares also received funding from the Lantana Education Foundation to help students who have fallen behind access the tutoring services they need. We are working with two established tutoring centers (The Tutoring Center Bartonville and Mathnasium of Denton) to help families get the supplemental tutoring they need. Lantana Cares will pay a portion of monthly tuition/program fees for three months. This program has been extended and is open to current Lantana students in grades K-12 only. It is available for students who enroll between Feb. 26 and May 31 or while space at each participating tutoring location is available. Other restrictions apply. For more information and to apply, visit https://forms.gle/C9F6Nt8TQxLCKZY79

Lantana Cares is a 501c3 non-profit organization established in 2016 to empower residents of Lantana in the pursuit of beautification, education, and recreation within the community. To contact Lantana Cares, email [email protected] or leave a voice message at ‪940-448-0406. Find Lantana Cares on the Lantana community website (IAMConnected) Groups page.

-Submitted by Kristine Hallingstad

Lantana Makes Water Bill Adjustments

Due to the extreme winter weather in February, many homes experienced significant water leaks which may result in higher water bills.

Typically, Lantana uses the months of December, January, and February to determine the winter averaging for the following year’s wastewater bill.

The two Lantana Fresh Water Supply District boards voted last month to use only the months of December and January to determine winter averaging this year.

If your water consumption was not impacted in February and you would like to include your February usage, contact the district office at 940-728-5050 and they will recalculate the average to see if that saves you money.

Ladies League Offers Scholarships

The Lantana Ladies League will award two $1,000 scholarships this year to a Guyer High School senior boy and senior girl. An application and essay are required, and the applicants must live in Lantana.

The essay topic is “How will this scholarship impact my life?” Word count is 250 words or less. The due date is March 31, 2021. Email essays to: [email protected]

Find the application at https://student.naviance.com/jhghs. In Naviance, search “Lantana.” Contact your guidance counselor with any questions about Naviance.

-Submitted by Kathy Hummell, LLL Vice President