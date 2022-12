The Denton Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Christmas Eve in the Country Lakes subdivision.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Tawakoni Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. One house, and one vehicle in front of the house, were fully engulfed.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt, or what caused the fire. A Denton FD spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.