Thursday, December 22, 2022
Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 3 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man alone in a vehicle by the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School who appeared to be recording children. The caller thought it was suspicious that the man was still there after the games were over. The responding officer spoke to the man and found out he was playing games on his phone while his son coached the soccer game.

On Oct. 4 at 1:10 p.m., someone reported that “plant material” was stolen from the area of Old Justin Road and Laurel Lane. The suspect(s) did not leaf a trace.

On Oct. 5 at 8:25 p.m., a resident on Prairie Trail reported that a vehicle was parked in front of their house and the driver told the caller that he was “trying to get some peace and quiet.” The responding officer spoke to the subject and found out that he lives down the street, had family in town at his house, and needed a quiet place to work on a school project.

On Oct. 12 at 10:34 a.m., a man reported that his wife was leaving Argyle and threatening to kill a woman in Oklahoma with whom the man went to school. The caller said his wife found out he had been calling the other woman.

On Oct. 19 at 8:40 a.m., a caller reported that a man was taking pictures of houses in the area of Artesian Drive and High Point Drive. The responding officer located the man, who said he was visiting family from Germany, and he was taking pictures of houses to show his family back home.

On Oct. 20, a caller reported that two young men were harassing a Kroger employee at the store in Bartonville and continued as they followed the employee down Whispering Trails Drive.

On Oct. 21 at 7:36 p.m., a caller reported that a man got impatient while waiting in a line at CVS, where he eventually starting screaming and cussing at everyone before checking out and leaving.

On Oct. 22 at 3:31 a.m., an Uber driver reported that he had just dropped off a couple at a home on Lamp Post Lane and was concerned because the female was intoxicated and seemed like she didn’t want to go inside, and the driver “just did not feel right about the situation.” A responding officer spoke to both subjects and found that the female was OK, saying, “If anything, she was spooked because she thinks the house is haunted, but that is it.”

