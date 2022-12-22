Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

First new rebranded River Walk restaurant opens

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Jamie Creevy

The first rebranded River Walk concept is now open.

Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar, is now open in the former Scout space on the River Walk for lunch and dinner, featuring an all-new scratch menu of lots of high-end burgers, sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails and more.

Renovations are not done at Underdogs, which currently has a temporary sign over the old Scout sign. A large indoor and outdoor kids play area will be installed, and a wall will be built in the restaurant to separate the Underdogs space from a new traditional English pub called Pennywise.

Three more new restaurant concepts will replace the other two short-lived River Walk restaurants in the next couple months. Whiskey & Smoke (a smokehouse and bourbon bar) will eventually replace Primo’s. Pie Hole Pizza and Sugar Fix (a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar) will open in the old Sfereco space, which is now closed for renovations. The Sfereco menu is available to order at Primo’s.

The changes are being made after the River Walk restaurants were acquired by a new management company, River Walk F&B (Food & Beverage). CEO Greg Retz said he is replacing the three River Walk restaurants after hearing feedback from customers and residents. Scout opened in May of this year, barely making it six months before being replaced. Sfereco only lasted about a year, and Primo’s has been open for just over a year.

An upscale restaurant called Jasper’s, and an upscale cocktail bar (the name of which has not been announced) are also still coming to the River Walk next year, but are not under River Walk F&B management.

Previous articleMarcus divers make big splash
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.