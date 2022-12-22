First new rebranded River Walk restaurant opens

The first rebranded River Walk concept is now open.

Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar, is now open in the former Scout space on the River Walk for lunch and dinner, featuring an all-new scratch menu of lots of high-end burgers, sandwiches, salads, craft cocktails and more.

Renovations are not done at Underdogs, which currently has a temporary sign over the old Scout sign. A large indoor and outdoor kids play area will be installed, and a wall will be built in the restaurant to separate the Underdogs space from a new traditional English pub called Pennywise.

Three more new restaurant concepts will replace the other two short-lived River Walk restaurants in the next couple months. Whiskey & Smoke (a smokehouse and bourbon bar) will eventually replace Primo’s. Pie Hole Pizza and Sugar Fix (a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar) will open in the old Sfereco space, which is now closed for renovations. The Sfereco menu is available to order at Primo’s.

The changes are being made after the River Walk restaurants were acquired by a new management company, River Walk F&B (Food & Beverage). CEO Greg Retz said he is replacing the three River Walk restaurants after hearing feedback from customers and residents. Scout opened in May of this year, barely making it six months before being replaced. Sfereco only lasted about a year, and Primo’s has been open for just over a year.

An upscale restaurant called Jasper’s, and an upscale cocktail bar (the name of which has not been announced) are also still coming to the River Walk next year, but are not under River Walk F&B management.