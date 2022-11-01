Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Jasper’s announced as next River Walk restaurant

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Jasper's

The next brand new restaurant at the Flower Mound River Walk was officially announced on Tuesday.

Chef Greg Retz recently formed a new management company, River Walk F&B, and acquired the existing three restaurants on the River Walk’s restaurant row: Primo’s, SCOUT and Sfereco. Those restaurants will be rebranded with new concepts and menus over the next few months, closing for as little time as possible during the transitions. Retz discussed the changes in an interview last week, and Tuesday’s news release expounded on the changes and included one new announcement.

Two more concepts — an upscale restaurant and a to-be-named cocktail lounge — are coming to join the current three eateries at the River Walk. The company announced that the upscale restaurant will be a new Jasper’s location, known in Dallas for gourmet backyard cuisine.

“Jasper’s prides itself on showcasing exceptional ingredients reimagined from familiar, comforting recipes,” the news release said.

The Jasper’s website lists Flower Mound as one of its locations, though it’s not expected to open until next year. The website says menus vary by location, but future diners can expect “big, bold flavors, perfectly prepared meats and dishes that reimagine familiar recipes with exceptional ingredients.”

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

