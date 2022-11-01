Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Highland Village to hold “Our Village, Our Vision” open house

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
18
Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The city of Highland Village recently announced that it will host an open house community meeting this month to share information about its soon-to-be-updated Comprehensive Plan.

The city began the process of updating the master planning documents a little over a year ago, as it nears build-out and is focusing on what it wants its identity to be.

In September 2021, the Highland Village City Council approved a contract with design firm McAdams to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan and other master planning documents. Since that time, McAdams has worked through the process in phases, beginning with the community input phase. Input from residents, property owners, staff and City Council was sought and received via different meetings, surveys, focus groups, online feedback and more.

McAdams held two specific focus groups to gather input from users of the trail system and from the teens of Highland Village for needed park and recreation opportunities. A 300-sample survey was also part of the project, according to a city news release. McAdams gathered all that input and used it to develop the master planning documents. It is now prepared to review its rough draft plans with the city and its residents.

A come-and-go Our Village, Our Vision open house is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the city’s Municipal Complex for the community to view the plans, with an emphasis on the Opportunity Area Plans, which are undeveloped areas. Staff from McAdams and the city will be available to answer questions.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

