Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games

Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games.

Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

All Lewisville ISD varsity football games have been rescheduled to one day earlier, Thursday, at 7 p.m. at their originally scheduled locations, LISD announced on social media. The 2-7 Flower Mound Jaguars will finish its regular season at Plano West, while the playoff-bound 5-4 Marcus Marauders will host Plano East, now both set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest ISD is also moving to Thursday all games that were originally scheduled for Friday.