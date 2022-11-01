Local museum hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial for Veterans Day Week

The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum in Denton is planning several ceremonies this month in honor of U.S. Military veterans while it hosts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial.

The museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall, is planning what it’s calling Denton’s largest Veterans Day event since World War I, the museum said in a news release. The multi-day event begins Nov. 9 in the mall’s southeast parking lot area with the welcome escort parade from 3-7 p.m., which is when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will be set up. Throughout the rest of the week, there will be military vehicles on display, flyovers and several ceremonies to honor veterans, including an induction ceremony into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, which has recently expanded its museum.

The huge event, billed Veterans Day Week, will also feature live music, hourly raffles, food vendors and booths. Admission is free, and wall visitation is open all day and night from 9 a.m. Nov. 10 through 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

